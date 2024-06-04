 
Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce rumors a PR strategy? Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage troubles could just be a PR strategy, say experts

June 04, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marriage troubles could just be a PR strategy, say experts

Rumors of divorce around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could just be a means to divert attention from the singer’s “professional setbacks,” per experts.

The divorce rumors come amid a “career downfall” for J Lo, whose latest film Atlas has not done well with critics. Meanwhile, the On The Floor singer’s upcoming tour was also cancelled amid low ticket sales nightmare and her Las Vegas residency will also reportedly be cancelled.

Now, PR experts say the rumors seem to be a PR strategy to divert attention from the singer’s “career downfall”.

PR expert Mayah Riaz told The Mirror: "In March, JLo cancelled the last seven dates of the tour. Then in April, the tour name was changed from This Is Me…Now to This Is Me … Live: The Greatest Hits.”

“It’s no wonder there’s speculation about the divorce rumours surrounding her and Ben could have been created to distract from her career downfall. It is not uncommon for celebrities to face speculation and rumours, particularly during challenging times in their careers,” she added.

She noted: "Divorce rumours or personal life distractions can sometimes be used as a strategy to divert attention from any professional setbacks…"

Agreeing with Mayah, PR expert Ryan McCormick said: “If Lopez is seen performing in half-filled arenas, it'll harm her image. Cancelling the tour may have actually been a choice between lesser of two PR disaster.”

