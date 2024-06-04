Taylor Swift 'loved every minute' of Eras Tour show in Lyon

Taylor Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour shows in Lyon on Monday.

During her Lyon concert at France's Groupama Stadium, Swift celebrated first rain show of the European leg of The Eras Tour.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Lover hitmaker expressed her gratitude for the Lyon shows.

Taylor Swift celebrated first rain show of the European leg of The Eras Tour in Lyon

Sharing glimpses from her performances, she wrote in caption, "Merci, Lyon!! We loved playing for you, dancing with you, and singing with you in the rain!"

"Yep we had our first official RAIN SHOW of the European leg of The Eras Tour!! Loved every minute of both shows. See you Edinburgh…,"Swift concluded.

The Blank Space songstress also faced piano malfunction during the night one of the Lyon shows.

However, it was sorted and Swift delighted fans with the acoustic set of her Eras Tour show.