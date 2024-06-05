Shannen Doherty calls out betrayal and 'disrespect' in past marriage

Shannen Doherty opened up about the time when she was left feeling disrespected in her previous relationship.



During the June 2 episode of her podcast, titled Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the 53-year-old actress talked about the disrespectful behavior of her ex-husband.

Shannen got divorced from her previous partner Kurt Iswarienko in April 2023, who was cheating on her by having an affair with his agent prior to their separation.

“What I don't understand and what I can never wrap my head around is why someone thinks that they don't owe you as a human being respect....,” she said.

Shaneen went on to say, “I know that for me personally, it's been very hard to find that somebody I was in a relationship with wasn't just one affair. It was like many, many affairs. So for me, that's like, wow.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum questioned “If you didn't respect me from day one, why would you marry me?

“You no longer have respect for the other person,” she declared. “I lost all respect. I lost any ounce of love I had left in me for this person.”

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko

The Charmed alum and Kurt Iswarienko tied the knot in October 2011, after dating for two years.

After finding out about her ex-husband’s extramarital affairs she called it quits and filed for divorce in April 2023.

The couple do not share any children.