Angelina Jolie opts for lowkey birthday amid Shiloh-Brad Pitt row

Angelina Jolie's 49th birthday comes after Shiloh went to court to drop Brad Pitt's surname

June 05, 2024

Angelina Jolie opts for lowkey birthday amid Shiloh-Brad Pitt row

Angelina Jolie doesn’t want any hype about her special day.

The actress, who turned 49 years old on June 4, is reportedly celebrating her birthday “quietly” with her six children Maddox (aged 22), Zahara (aged 19), Shiloh (aged 18), Pax (aged 20) and twins Knox and Vivienne (aged 15).

An insider told PEOPLE, “Angelina will celebrate her birthday with a quiet day at home with her kids. Zahara is home from college, and she looks forward to everyone spending the day together.”

Her lowkey celebrations come shortly after reports revealed that Shiloh took the huge step of changing her name legally from “Shiloh Jolie-Pitt” to “Shiloh Jolie” by hiring her own lawyer.

Page Six reported that when Brad Pitt learned of this, he was already “aware and upset” about his daughter’s big decision on her 18th birthday.

“He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter. The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad,” they added.

