King Charles ignores Harry and Meghan's ‘humiliating’ snub for Princess Lilibet

King Charles ignored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s humiliating snub for the sake of his granddaughter Princess Lilibet, who celebrated her 3rd birthday on June 4th.

Even though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited no one from the Royal family to the birthday bash of their little girl, the monarch went ahead to send his blessings to his granddaughter.

According to a royal expert, Charles sent a special gift and a message to the little Princess and has planned another present for her once his feud with the Sussexes end.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said, "King Charles had no intention of completely ignoring Lilibet's birthday so he has sent a gift along with a message."

"He gave Prince George a beautiful hand-made wooden swing with George's name carved on it and he has plans to give something similar to Lilibet but not this year,” he shared, adding, “and not unless and until the family feud dies down."

He revealed that the California-based royal invited celebrities, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, to Lilibet’s birthday bash but avoided to extend any invitations to the members of the royal family.

"Shockingly no invitations to Lilibet’s party were issued to members of the Royal Family,” the expert said, before revealing something a friend of Harry told him, “Harry knew they wouldn’t come anyway and he was pretty sure he would not have wanted them there.”

“But he is really sad that Archie and Lilibet cannot have any kind of relationship with their cousins while his feud with his family continues."