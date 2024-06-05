 
Brittany Cartwright reveals why she parted ways with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright announced her separation with Jax Taylor in February, 2024

June 05, 2024

Brittany Cartwright has opened up about her decision to split with her husband, Jax Taylor.

During the season one finale of The Valley, the TV personality revealed that she feels "much stronger" after parting ways with the model.

"I just feel like I have woken up," Brittany said.

"I know I’ll be OK, but I know my worth and I know I do not deserve to be in a relationship like this,” the 35-year-old added.

Earlier this year, Brittany announced her separation from Jax on an episode of their podcast, When Reality Hits.

"Jax and I are taking time apart," she stated. "I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

For those unversed, Brittany tied the knot with Jax on June 29, 2019, and the estranged couple shares a three-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi.

