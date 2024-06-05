 
Geo News

Prince Harry reeling with major regret over Prince George

Prince Harry reportedly has a major regret over his rift with Prince Wiliam and its not what many think

By
Web Desk

June 05, 2024

Prince Harry reportedly has a regret over his feud with Prince William, and it goes a lot deeper than most know.

Royal expert and commentator, Tom Quinn made these comments regarding the upset Prince Harry has been feeling in regards to the Firm.

According to the expert, the Duke is using his emotions as fuel to ‘do better’ with his own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

This also translates to how the royal wants his children’s relationships with their cousins to be.

According to Express UK Mr Quinn, “We know that Harry's deepest upset concerns not just his lack of relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis, but also his own children's lack of a relationship with their cousins.”

So “Harry and Meghan would love to get round the problem - they would love it if the cousins could meet regularly and have a positive relationship as they grow up, but they cannot see a way to do it while they themselves, Harry and Meghan, are estranged.”

All in all “Harry has said that he hopes the cousins can at least be friends as adults,” which the expert noted before signing off.

