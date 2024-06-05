Kanye West appears unbothered as he steps out amid harassment lawsuit

Kanye West stepped out recently amid a new lawsuit

Kanye West seems unbothered by a new lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment.

Kanye was spotted for the first time since the lawsuit was filed and according to body language expert Judi James, he appeared “upbeat.”

"Kanye seems to be dashing or moving quickly here, emerging from the car head first in an acute lean before adopting the kind of running pose you’d normally get at an Olympic finishing line," she told The Mirror.

"He appears to be upbeat though. Rather than his often dour facial expression there’s what looks like a hint of a smile and one hand seems to be raised in a wave of greeting," the expert noted.

The new lawsuit against the Carnival hitmaker was brought by an ex-employee. The person alleges that they were asked by Kanye to shut down their OnlyFans account and become more religious. They were subsequently recruited by the rapper in 2021 after being promised $1 million for quitting their account. The money was allegedly never paid.

The person was later made the subject of messages detailing his intimate fantasies and questions about past boyfriends. He is also said to have sent them inappropriate videos of himself.

Kanye responded to the allegations with the claim that the OnlyFans model tried to pursue “him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits” and proceeded to blackmail him when “her advances were rejected.”

"In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta. Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved," his statement read.