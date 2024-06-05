Lauren Sánchez's fiance Jeff Bezos & ex boyfriend attend family gathering

Television personality Lauren Sánchez has a happy little famjam with her fiance Jeff Bezos, her ex boyfriend Tony Gonzalez and their son Nikko.

All had gathered for the celebration of her son's college graduation.

The news anchor was all smiles in the montage of pictures she shared from the family gathering which was also complete with Gonzalez's partner, October Tobie Gozalez.

In her Instagram post, Sánchez anticipated about her son's progress and his journey as he graduated class of 2024. She also shared a clip of her sweet speech to her son Nikko, 23.

“I’m super excited to see this next chapter in your life is going to be. I know it’s going to be amazing. I am so proud of you. You have no idea how proud I am,” she can be heard saying in her sweet speech to Nikko.

The post also featured family portraits, with Nikko dressed in his graduation cap and gown. Other photos included just Sánchez and Nikko, while some included the two with Nikko’s father, Tony. Another picture was a group photo of Sánchez, Bezos, 60, Tony, 48, and October, 43.

She wrote in the Instagram caption: “Nikko I am so proud of you! Congratulations class of 2024. I couldn’t help but get emotional. We love you!”



Sánchez and Tony welcomed Nikko together when they were dating in 2001. After former couple's separation, Tony met his future wife, October, and the two wed in 2007.

Nikko’s stepmother also shared a celebratory Instagram post, featuring behind-the-scenes clips of the family’s professional photoshoot.

“What a time we had celebrating Nikko’s Graduation! We are so very proud of all you have accomplished and the person you are Nikko. You are so loved by so many! ????,” October’s wrote in her Instagram post.