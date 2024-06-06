 
Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense

Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga hit out to those who believed the latter was pregnant

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Taylor Swift never leaves friends in the lurch and she proves this by dropping a comment under Lady Gaga's post calling out those spreading pregnancy rumours about her.

The Joker: Folie à Deux star was under intense scrutiny for being apparently pregnant after photos from her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine stirred speculations.

But, the 38-year-old shut down the rumours through a post on Tiktok in which she gave a reference to the Grammy winner’s Down Bad.

Under the comments meanwhile Taylor wrote, “Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” adding, “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

Nevertheless, in the clip, it reads, “Not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym,” as Lady briefly lip-synced the lyrics.

"I don't have to find an aesthetic; I am the aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

