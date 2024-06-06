Taylor Swift jumps to Lady Gaga defense

Taylor Swift never leaves friends in the lurch and she proves this by dropping a comment under Lady Gaga's post calling out those spreading pregnancy rumours about her.



The Joker: Folie à Deux star was under intense scrutiny for being apparently pregnant after photos from her sister Natali Germanotta's wedding in Maine stirred speculations.

But, the 38-year-old shut down the rumours through a post on Tiktok in which she gave a reference to the Grammy winner’s Down Bad.

Under the comments meanwhile Taylor wrote, “Can we all agree that it's invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” adding, “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

Nevertheless, in the clip, it reads, “Not pregnant -- just down bad cryin at the gym,” as Lady briefly lip-synced the lyrics.

