Brad Pitt tells Angelina Jolie he won’t easily give up on his kids

Brad Pitt has made it clear that he has no intention of giving up on his children even though they seem to be distancing them from him, a source has reported.



According to Us Weekly, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor has seemingly sent a message to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie that he is still hopeful his kids will reconnect with him.

Recently, the exes’ daughter Shiloh filed a request to drop their father’s last name after their other two daughters, Zahara and Vivienne, dropped his surname.

However, the insider alleged Pitt “still isn’t ready to give up on his children despite “years of legal battles” with Jolie.

“But knowing his children are dropping his last name is upsetting,” they added of the Hollywood star’s reaction on the heartbreaking snub.

Back in March, the outlet shared that the couple’s legal battle over their kids would end soon as Jolie is expected to get primary custody of their twins, their only kids under 18.

While Pitt “isn’t thrilled” with the arrangement, he had no choice but to agree to it, with an insider adding that he wishes his relationship with his children was ‘stronger.’

A more recent report by In Touch Weekly revealed that Pitt blames Jolie for turning his kids against him after Shiloh officially filed a request to drop his last name.

“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised. He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him,” an insider told the publication.

“She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad,” the insider added.