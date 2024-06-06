Cara Delevingne says she 'can't imagine life without' Minke on second anniversary

Cara Delevingne says she 'can't imagine life without' Minke on 2nd 'dating' anniversary

Cara Delevingne is celebrating her second dating anniversary with her girlfriend Minke.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the 31-year-old model shared a series of throwback photos and videos of herself with Minke along with a sweet note.

The sweet post began with a snap where Cara and Minke can be seen locking lips underneath a sunset in a grass field.

The picture was followed by a clip of the couple looking into each other's eyes while enjoying a yacht ride.

"Two magical years with you and so many pictures of us kissing in front of things. These past two years have been A LOT of life," Cara wrote in the caption.

She continued, "A lot of change, growth, pain and most importantly LOVE and I am so lucky to have found the perfect person to ride life’s ups and downs with. I cannot imagine living life without you.”

“I spent so long looking for my partner in crime, little did I know that it would be someone I went to school with (and had a baby gay crush on). Here’s to many more years being us," the Only Murders in the Building actress added.

Reacting to the post, Minke penned in the comment section, "I love you so much smooshy.”

Recently, in an interview with Vogue, Cara revealed that she and Minke studied at boarding schools before reconnecting at an Alanis Morissette concert as adults.

"She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise," she told the outlet at that time.



"It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship, not trying to rescue someone,” Cara also added before signing off.