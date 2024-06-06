Kane Brown addresses collaboration with Jelly Roll for new 'powerful' song

Kane Brown has confirmed his collaboration with Jelly Roll for the new song.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Kane revealed that his upcoming duet with the Wild Ones hitmaker focuses on mental health - a topic close to both singers' hearts.

"I have a song with Jelly Roll, so that's really cool," the 30-year-old singer told the outlet.

Describing the upcoming track as “very powerful," Kane said, "It’s talking about depression and, you know, you could have everything in the world, but as long as you don’t talk to someone about it, you’re still gonna go through those things."

"I’m blessed to have Jelly on it because he goes through the same thing," continued the Thank God singer.

Kane added that artists from the music industry also face many of the same mental health struggles as anyone else.

"Nobody's perfect," he told the publication. "I feel like a lot of people that are superstars, everybody looks at them like they're perfect, but everybody goes through something."

