 
Geo News

Nina Dobrev shares 'positive' update from hospital bed

Nina Dobrev updates her fans on her recovery after undergoing 'serious' surgery

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Nina Dobrev shares 'positive' update from hospital bed

Nina Dobrev has shared a positive update on her health after undergoing ‘serious’ surgery following an e-bike accident in May.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 35-year-old actress updated fans that her “surgery was a success.”

Sharing pictures of herself lying on the hospital bed, Nina thanked her followers and celebrities for their “kind messages and prayers” in the post caption.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes,” she wrote. “I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.”

On May 20, Nina shared news of her hospitalization by sharing a dramatic before-and-after picture collage on Instagram.

In the first photo, the Vampire Diaries alum can be seen riding an e-bike, while the second showed her lying in a hospital bed.

"How it started vs how it's going," Nina captioned the post.


Kate Winslet reveals her prep for the tricky accent in 'The Regime'
Kate Winslet reveals her prep for the tricky accent in 'The Regime'
Kane Brown addresses collaboration with Jelly Roll for new 'powerful' song
Kane Brown addresses collaboration with Jelly Roll for new 'powerful' song
Cara Delevingne says she 'can't imagine life without' Minke on second anniversary
Cara Delevingne says she 'can't imagine life without' Minke on second anniversary
Taylor Swift's childish tantrum resurfaces: 'But daddy I love him'
Taylor Swift's childish tantrum resurfaces: 'But daddy I love him'
Lauren Sánchez's fiance Jeff Bezos & ex boyfriend attend family gathering
Lauren Sánchez's fiance Jeff Bezos & ex boyfriend attend family gathering
Brittany Cartwright reveals why she parted ways with Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright reveals why she parted ways with Jax Taylor
Christina Applegate says she 'doesn't enjoy living' after MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate says she 'doesn't enjoy living' after MS diagnosis
Cardi B springs surprise on fan's special day
Cardi B springs surprise on fan's special day
Shannen Doherty calls out betrayal and 'disrespect' in past marriage
Shannen Doherty calls out betrayal and 'disrespect' in past marriage
Britney Spears earns support amid outrcry over behaviour
Britney Spears earns support amid outrcry over behaviour
'House of the Dragon' stars miss costars ahead of season 2
'House of the Dragon' stars miss costars ahead of season 2
Taylor Swift 'loved every minute' of Eras Tour show in Lyon
Taylor Swift 'loved every minute' of Eras Tour show in Lyon