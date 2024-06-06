Nina Dobrev shares 'positive' update from hospital bed

Nina Dobrev has shared a positive update on her health after undergoing ‘serious’ surgery following an e-bike accident in May.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 35-year-old actress updated fans that her “surgery was a success.”

Sharing pictures of herself lying on the hospital bed, Nina thanked her followers and celebrities for their “kind messages and prayers” in the post caption.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes,” she wrote. “I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.”

On May 20, Nina shared news of her hospitalization by sharing a dramatic before-and-after picture collage on Instagram.

In the first photo, the Vampire Diaries alum can be seen riding an e-bike, while the second showed her lying in a hospital bed.

"How it started vs how it's going," Nina captioned the post.



