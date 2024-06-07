 
Jax Taylor makes 'serious' cheating allegations against Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor reveals that Brittany Cartwright has been cheating on him for the past four months

June 07, 2024

Jax Taylor has made “very serious” accusations against his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, on social media.

In a now-deleted tweet, the Vanderpump Rules alleged that Brittany has been sleeping with someone since she announced their split in February.

"[Y]ou may want to ask Brittany who she's been sleeping with for the past 4 months...." Jax accused her estranged wife by saying.

However, the allegations were not well received by the social media users.

Sharing a screenshot of Jax's tweet, one user sub-tweeted, "I truly hope he's the hottest MF on this planet. Good for her. You think you did something here @mrjaxtaylor."

Another one penned, "Not a single person looks at your situation and doesn't recognize the problem. You need to find some self awareness."

For those unversed, Brittany announced her split from Jax in February 2024 after almost five years of marriage.

"Jax and I are taking time apart," she said on an episode of their podcast When Reality Hits.

"I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Brittany added.

