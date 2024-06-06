 
Geo News

Chrissy Teigen cannot 'handle the spice' after welcoming Esti: 'I'm Thai'

Chrissy Teigen talks about change in her taste buds after welcoming daughter

By
Web Desk

June 06, 2024

Chrissy Teigen cannot 'handle the spice' after welcoming Esti: 'I'm Thai'

Chrissy Teigen is touching upon her inability to consume spice after latest pregnancy.

The supermodel, who is married to singer John Legend, says she is struggling with a variety of cuisines especially after welcoming her youngest daughter, Esti.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the star revealed: “At first I had the garlic cream cheese and it was quite wonderful, now I’m doing a jalapeno cream cheese,” Teigen said with a bagel in her hand

She added: “You guys, I am Thai, we eat the hottest food in the world. But since Esti, I can’t take spice as much anymore. I still do it but my body is rejecting it.”

Teigen continued: “How do I get it back?”

The model also shares Luna Simone, 8, son Miles Theodore, 6, and son Wren Alexander, 11 months, with Legend.

This comes as Teigen touched upon unwanted ads on social media as her kids grow up. She spoke at Aura’s inaugural Digital Parenthood Summit.

“Who am I going to call [to complain]?” she asked. “It makes me very uncomfortable,” adding that there should "absolutely’" be regulations on the ads.

“Unless there are more rules and regulations in place, I would prefer for them not to be on social,” she said. “I want them to be safe and happy and flourishing as kids.”

Kim Kardashian confesses she cannot live with Kanye West kids
Kim Kardashian confesses she cannot live with Kanye West kids
Kate Middleton ‘emotionally devastated' stage amid cancer battle
Kate Middleton ‘emotionally devastated' stage amid cancer battle
Khloe Kardashian discloses her paranoia with dating
Khloe Kardashian discloses her paranoia with dating
King Charles shows Prince Harry 'who really matters' with Andrew move
King Charles shows Prince Harry 'who really matters' with Andrew move
Jennifer Lopez worried about her brand amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Jennifer Lopez worried about her brand amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours
Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles' decision to strip her Royal title
Meghan Markle reacts to King Charles' decision to strip her Royal title
Kate Middleton controversy forces royal family to devise THIS strategy
Kate Middleton controversy forces royal family to devise THIS strategy
Kensington Palace hiding something ‘horrible' about Kate Middleton: Insider
Kensington Palace hiding something ‘horrible' about Kate Middleton: Insider
Prince Harry won't attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding due to THIS reason
Prince Harry won't attend Hugh Grosvenor's wedding due to THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed royals on Lilibet's birthday for THIS reason
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snubbed royals on Lilibet's birthday for THIS reason
Kim Kardashian rules out therapy due to THIS reason
Kim Kardashian rules out therapy due to THIS reason
Brad Pitt tells Angelina Jolie he won't easily give up on his kids
Brad Pitt tells Angelina Jolie he won't easily give up on his kids