Chrissy Teigen cannot 'handle the spice' after welcoming Esti: 'I'm Thai'

Chrissy Teigen is touching upon her inability to consume spice after latest pregnancy.

The supermodel, who is married to singer John Legend, says she is struggling with a variety of cuisines especially after welcoming her youngest daughter, Esti.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the star revealed: “At first I had the garlic cream cheese and it was quite wonderful, now I’m doing a jalapeno cream cheese,” Teigen said with a bagel in her hand

She added: “You guys, I am Thai, we eat the hottest food in the world. But since Esti, I can’t take spice as much anymore. I still do it but my body is rejecting it.”



Teigen continued: “How do I get it back?”



The model also shares Luna Simone, 8, son Miles Theodore, 6, and son Wren Alexander, 11 months, with Legend.



This comes as Teigen touched upon unwanted ads on social media as her kids grow up. She spoke at Aura’s inaugural Digital Parenthood Summit.

“Who am I going to call [to complain]?” she asked. “It makes me very uncomfortable,” adding that there should "absolutely’" be regulations on the ads.



“Unless there are more rules and regulations in place, I would prefer for them not to be on social,” she said. “I want them to be safe and happy and flourishing as kids.”

