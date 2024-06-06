 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Nigeria trip was to ‘grow,' not for ‘photo ops'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trip to Nigeria was not made up, says expert

June 06, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Nigeria was not just for the camera, says an expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who marked the month of May with a visit to West Africa, were not there for the photo ops.

Afam Onyema, head of the GEANCO Foundation, who collaborated with Archewell for the visit, reveals the couple was genuinely invested in visiting schools in the country.

“The Duke and Duchess definitely lit a spark that we’re just happy to keep going and growing,” he told Vanity Fair.

Speaking about Prince Harry, Afam added: “He inspired those kids to open up and realise it’s okay to not be okay. They were inspired so much by Harry and Megan. From the questions they asked about mental health, you could tell they were so hungry to learn more.”

He continued: “That’s very important to them… leaving a legacy and impact and really helping people in a direct, tangible way.”

