'Hunger Games' movie based on Suzanne Collins' new book coming soon

'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping' coming out on THIS date

June 06, 2024

Hunger Games franchise's production company Lionsgate has announced exciting plans for a new movie installment.

The latest movie will be based on franchise writer Suzanne Collins' recently announced novel titled, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, set to publish on March 18, 2025.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the new Hunger Games movie will take audience back 24 years before the events of the first book, focusing on the 50th Hunger Games, also known as Second Quarter Quell.

Director Francis Lawrence is reportedly in talks to direct this new installment. While the casting details are yet not revealed, Lionsgate has set the release date of  The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, as November 20, 2026.

Suzanne Collins revealed in her statement, "From the beginning, Lionsgate has been a wonderful home and partner for the Hunger Games franchise, and I’m very excited to be collaborating with Adam and the team as we bring this next story to theaters in 2026."

