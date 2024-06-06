Photo: Jennifer Aniston defies aging after getting new facial procedures: Report

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly undergone new "rejuvenating skin treatments.”

The former wife of Brad Pitt has continuously wowed fans with her age-defying looks over the year, but as per a beauty expert the Friends veteran has just gotten some new facial procedures to revive her youth.

In a chat with The Mirror, aesthetics practitioner Amish Patel pointed out that Jennifer’s face looked "slightly puffy" in her pics from a celebration event in Los Angeles for her hit series The Morning Show.

Analyzing the pics, Amish mentioned, "Jennifer looks different in these latest photos, but it's hard to say exactly what she might have done.”

He went on to address, “The only observation in this set of pictures is that she looks slightly puffy in the mid-face/cheek area, but this could be due to the lighting and photography angle."

It is pertinent to mention here that Jennifer also spotted visiting a plastic surgeon clinic called Retreat At Split Rock along with close pals Sandra Bullock and Amanda Anka on 29th May, 2024, per The Mirror.

"It may be that Jennifer has had some rejuvenating non-invasive skin treatments for her latest glow up but if she has had anything done, it looks very natural," he mentioned before signing off from the topic.