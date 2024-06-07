 
Will Smith remembers the hardest blow in his career

Will Smith opens up about the hardest hit he received during his career

June 07, 2024

Will Smith remembers the hardest blow in his career

Will Smith recalls the most stunning hit literally he ever received was in the biopic of Muhammad Ali in 2001.

Appearing on First We Feast’s Hot Ones, the Oscar winner said, “the hardest I've ever been hit on a movie set," adding, "My trainer was trying to get me to get the angle of my spine forward. And in this second I just was like, ‘You know what? Commit.’ And I committed and leaned forward."

He continued, “Almost as an instinctual reaction, Michael Bentt threw a right hand. And I saw it coming at the last second and I put my head down. And he caught me with a right hand right on top of my head.”

Will recalls the blow, “didn’t knock my head back, it compressed my neck down onto my spine. I felt an electrical shock go down the back of both arms to my elbows.”

Noting, "All he could think in that painful moment, during which the I Am Legend star said he had “an electrical taste” in his mouth, was, “'Where the ---- are my keys? Where are my car keys?'”

Will meanwhile earned three Oscar nominations for his stellar performance.

