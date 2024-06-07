Fans react to reports Kate Middleton 'May Never Come Back' to royal role

Royal fans have expressed their sincere feelings over reports Kate Middleton ‘May Never Come Back’ in Royal Role following her cancer treatment.



Citing a source, the Us Weekly, earlier this week, claimed the Princess of Wales team is “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back,” noting, “She may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

The New York Post, quoting the Us Weekly, published the similar report.

Commenting on the Post’s report, one royal fan said: “More speculation. I’ll wait to hear from the Princess. Looking forward to seeing her again.”

Another said, “I’m praying for Kate Middleton as cancer is a very devastating disease and no one or any family deserves to have it and experience it. I’ve lost many friends to it and remember the pain and discomfort it caused. My Mother survived cancer and the diagnosis shook our entire family. Hold the negativity, show some love and pray for this woman as there is strength in prayer and ask God to touch her with his healing hands. Amen!”

“Catherine will return to the limelight when she wants to and not a second before,” the third said.

The fourth admirer said, “She’s a beautiful, class act. And probably represents the Royals better than any. God, please stay with her.”