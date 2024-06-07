 
Princess Eugenie extends support to King Charles as Prince Andrew's rift with monarch grows

Princess Eugenie joined Kate Middleton to extend support to King Charles

June 07, 2024

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s younger daughter Princess Eugenie has seemingly extended her support to King Charles as the monarch’s feud with her father has escalated.

The palace shared photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla as the royal family marked 80th anniversary of D-Day landings on Thursday.

The royal family said in an Instagram post, “At the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, The King and Queen have joined together with veterans and Heads of State to remember the extraordinary efforts of Allied troops on D-Day.

“The commemorative event, organised by the Ministry of Defence and royal British legion, marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the beginning of the Battle of Normandy.”

Princess Eugenie joined Kate Middleton to extend the support to the monarch by pressing the heart button on the post.

Eugenie’s support to King Charles and the royal family has come after the monarch gave ultimatum to her father Prince Andrew to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge and move to the Frogmore Cottage.

