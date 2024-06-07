 
Sarah Ferguson makes big announcement amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge feud

King Charles has reportedly warned Prince Andrew of serious consequences if the Duke continues to stay put

June 07, 2024

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has shared an exciting news amid King Charles and the Duke of York’s growing rift over Royal Lodge.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother made the big announcement about her book ‘A Woman of Intrigue.’

Sarah Ferguson announced “A Woman of Intrigue is OUT NOW.”

She further said, “A big thank you to our amazing readers! I am so grateful to every one of you for believing in Lady Mary and in this story. It means the world to be able to share it with you."

Sarah revealed that A Woman of Intrigue is her ‘bestselling historical romance novel.’

Sarah Ferguson’s announcement came amid reports King Charles has threatened to cut ties completely with Prince Andrew as he refuses to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor and move into Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The monarch has reportedly also warned Prince Andrew of serious consequences if he continues to stay put.

