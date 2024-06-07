Meghan Markle unfazed by King Charles' problems

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning on going full steam ahead for a brand new plan for team Sussex.

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning something new for brand Sussex.

The news has been brought to light by an inside source close to Closer magazine.

The inside source started everything by revealing, “Meghan’s now drawing up a new plan of attack, basically a blueprint of how to put together more tours in the most streamlined and effective way possible.”

According to the source, “Their conscience is completely clear on this plan because they intend to do good wherever they go.”

“They’re spreading a really positive message, giving back and bringing attention and support to the regions they feel need them the most.”

“And they don’t plan to limit themselves to the Commonwealth, they want to make this bigger and better than what the Royals have done in the past.”

Infact “They’re totally unfazed by any problems this might create with the Royals,” the source also added before signing off.