Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow portray grieving siblings in 'The Good Half'

Nick Jonas and Brittany Snow team up for the upcoming emotional drama The Good Half.

In the film, the duo portrays grieving siblings navigating the aftermath of their mother's death.

Film's trailer released on Friday, showcases Jonas' character Renn Wheeland, who confronts his avoidance of his mother's passing while reconnecting with his sister, Leigh, played by Snow.

According to the synopsis of the movie, "While traveling home to Cleveland for her funeral, he forges a new relationship with fellow passenger Zoey (Alexandra Shipp), and later, heals an old one with his overbearing sister Leigh (Brittany Snow)"

"Together, with the help of his eager-to-connect father Darren (Matt Walsh), an old high-school friend and a hoarder priest, Renn tries to confront his past, his problems, his stepfather (David Arquette), his grief and his new reality," it adds.

Directed by Robert Schwartzman, who crafted the film drawing inspiration from his personal experience as he lost his "father at a very young age to cancer," as reported by PEOPLE.

The Good Half is scheduled to hit theatres on July 23.

