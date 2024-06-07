 
Geo News

Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow portray grieving siblings in 'The Good Half'

'The Good Half' is scheduled to hit theatres on July 23

By
Web Desk

June 07, 2024

Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow portray grieving siblings in 'The Good Half'

Nick Jonas and Brittany Snow team up for the upcoming emotional drama The Good Half.

In the film, the duo portrays grieving siblings navigating the aftermath of their mother's death.

Film's trailer released on Friday, showcases Jonas' character Renn Wheeland, who confronts his avoidance of his mother's passing while reconnecting with his sister, Leigh, played by Snow.

According to the synopsis of the movie, "While traveling home to Cleveland for her funeral, he forges a new relationship with fellow passenger Zoey (Alexandra Shipp), and later, heals an old one with his overbearing sister Leigh (Brittany Snow)"

"Together, with the help of his eager-to-connect father Darren (Matt Walsh), an old high-school friend and a hoarder priest, Renn tries to confront his past, his problems, his stepfather (David Arquette), his grief and his new reality," it adds.

Directed by Robert Schwartzman, who crafted the film drawing inspiration from his personal experience as he lost his "father at a very young age to cancer," as reported by PEOPLE.

The Good Half is scheduled to hit theatres on July 23.

Watch the trailer:


Trina McGee reveals her only goal after pregnancy news
Trina McGee reveals her only goal after pregnancy news
Lindsay Hubbard calls out Carl Radke for framing her as the villian
Lindsay Hubbard calls out Carl Radke for framing her as the villian
Jax Taylor makes 'serious' cheating allegations against Brittany Cartwright
Jax Taylor makes 'serious' cheating allegations against Brittany Cartwright
Jennifer Aniston gets emotional reflecting on 'Friends' legacy
Jennifer Aniston gets emotional reflecting on 'Friends' legacy
'Hunger Games' movie based on Suzanne Collins' new book coming soon
'Hunger Games' movie based on Suzanne Collins' new book coming soon
Kate Winslet reveals her prep for the tricky accent in 'The Regime'
Kate Winslet reveals her prep for the tricky accent in 'The Regime'
Nina Dobrev shares 'positive' update from hospital bed
Nina Dobrev shares 'positive' update from hospital bed
Kane Brown addresses collaboration with Jelly Roll for new 'powerful' song
Kane Brown addresses collaboration with Jelly Roll for new 'powerful' song
Cara Delevingne says she 'can't imagine life without' Minke on second anniversary
Cara Delevingne says she 'can't imagine life without' Minke on second anniversary
Taylor Swift's childish tantrum resurfaces: 'But daddy I love him'
Taylor Swift's childish tantrum resurfaces: 'But daddy I love him'
Lauren Sánchez's fiance Jeff Bezos & ex boyfriend attend family gathering
Lauren Sánchez's fiance Jeff Bezos & ex boyfriend attend family gathering
Brittany Cartwright reveals why she parted ways with Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright reveals why she parted ways with Jax Taylor