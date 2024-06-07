 
Taylor Swift branded as 'powerhouse' because of 'resilience,' 'drive'

Taylor Swift received praise from fellow music artists for her success in the music industry

June 07, 2024

Taylor Swift recently received praise from many fellow musicians including Lana Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey, who has also featured in Taylor's track Snow on the Beach, recently had a confessional with BBC News in which she gushed over the girlfriend of Travis Kelce.

“She is just one of those rare timeless artists who gets it right every time,” the Summertime Sadness crooner began.

Heaping praise for the innate passion of the Eras Tour hitmaker, Lana called Taylor Swift “an absolute powerhouse.”

During the same chat, KT Tunstall, who is a Scottish songstress, also spoked highly of the Cruel Summer hitmaker and claimed that she has the " chutzpah to be the boss of an enormous machine."

“She’s such a fantastic role model,” the 48-year-old continued and added, “She’s got the resilience and the chutzpah to be the boss of an enormous machine, employing thousands of people.”

“To be able to handle that and handle what’s coming at her publicly, you’ve just got to be a one-off,” KT remarked before moving on to another topic. 

For those unversed, in her career, Taylor has been conferred with four Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, thirty-nine Billboard Music Awards and forty American Music Awards, per Wikipedia

