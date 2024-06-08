Photo: Julia Fox recalls losing control ahead of Kanye West romance

Julia Fox reportedly regained her "creative control" because of Kanye West.

As fans will know, Kanye West and Julia Fox briefly dated from January 2022 till February 2022.

Recently, Julia Fox weighed in on the rare benefit of her relationship with Kanye West in a new chat on The New York Times' Popcast.

Reflecting on her short-lived romance with the controversial rapper, Julia said, "You know, it was actually a blessing that he came into my life," per Music News.

The fashion mogul also explained, "Because he kind of shook up my team in a way where a lot of the creative control was then given back to me."

"Whereas I feel like for a couple of years there, I would still feel this pressure to pretend to be this Hollywood starlet that I, like, wasn't," the 34-year-old admitted.

Expressing disappointment on losing control of her team, Julia revealed that before dating Kanye she "would get into fights about it and be really upset about it.”

“But then ultimately always concede and just do what they wanted me to do because it was easier than arguing," Julia shared after which she moved on to another topic.