Prince William reacts to Kate Middleton’s mention at Westminster wedding

Prince William attended the Duke of Westminster’s wedding without Kate Middleton, however, he was delighted when one of the onlookers cheered her name.

The Prince of Wales served as an usher at Hugh Grosvenor and wife Olivia Henson’s wedding on June 7.

After the couple said their vows and tied the knot, William was spotted outside England’s Chester Cathedral stepping into a waiting black car as onlookers cheered.

His face lit up when someone from the crowd cheered “best wishes to Kate” as William paused, gave a nod and waved to the well-wisher, according to Hello! magazine.

William’s reaction comes amid Kate being on the hindsight after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

He recently spoke about her at an event in Portsmouth, honoring the anniversary of D-Day.

“She is better, thanks. She would’ve loved to be here today. I was reminding everybody, her grandmother served at Bletchley so she would have had quite a bit in common with a few of the other ladies here who served at Bletchley but never spoke about it until the very end,” he told a veteran, according to US Weekly.