Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send warm wishes to Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could not attend the Westminster wedding, also dubbed as the “wedding of the year,” in order to avoid the Royal family, especially Prince William.



However, a royal expert has revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must have sent their warm wishes to the Duke and Duchess of Westminster.

Speaking with GB News, Michael Cole said that the Sussexes will most likely "be wishing the new bride and groom well" despite not attending.

"It's just a diplomatic solution of a difficult family problem,” he said of them deciding not to attend the event.

"And I'm quite sure from afar, from California in the hilltop Camelot of Montecito, both Harry and his lovely wife will be wishing well to the newly married couple."

Prioritizing the Royal family rift over his pal’s big day, Harry and Meghan chose to stay at home to avoid an "awkward" encounter with the Royals.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication, "To feel you have no choice but to miss the wedding of the year is very sad.”

"However, the deep rift within the royal family has ensured that Harry and Meghan were never going to accept an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, godfather to Archie and a close friend of Harry.

"They knew William would be there, reportedly as one of the ushers. They also knew that their presence would cause a media storm, especially since Meghan has not visited Britain since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral."