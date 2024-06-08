 
Geo News

'Devastated': King Charles forced to miss Duke of Westminster's wedding

King Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend Duke of Westminster's wedding

By
Web Desk

June 08, 2024

'Devastated': King Charles forced to miss Duke of Westminster's wedding

King Charles may have felt “devastated” after he was reportedly forced to miss the wedding of his godson Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor at Chester Cathedral on Friday.

Prince William attended the wedding with a key role.

King Charles former royal butler Grant Harrold, while speaking to OK! has reflected on the monarch’s absence, saying: “That will be a bitter pill to swallow and he’ll be devastated.”

The former royal aide said, “Charles has a special bond with the Duke of Westminster but if he’s been forced to miss the wedding due to a packed schedule and his ongoing treatment, that will be a bitter pill to swallow and he’ll be devastated.”

Harrold went on saying, “He’d commit to a full work schedule if he could and hates to let people down.”

About King Charles close bond with Hugh’s family, Grant Harrold claimed “The Duke of Westminster’s late father was Charles’ best friend. I witnessed the two families together when I worked with Charles and they are so close.”

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year and the monarch is receiving treatment. 

Duke of Westminster bride Olivia Henson overcomes outfit mishap in public
Duke of Westminster bride Olivia Henson overcomes outfit mishap in public
Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to give Princess Diana peace 'for her boys'
Prince Harry 'desperately' wants to give Princess Diana peace 'for her boys'
Timothee Chalamet's big plans for Kylie Jenner amid her family's concerns about relationship
Timothee Chalamet's big plans for Kylie Jenner amid her family's concerns about relationship
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's emotional statement ahead of key royal event
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's emotional statement ahead of key royal event
Prince Harry 'throwing things out of pram' for security plea: 'Baby!'
Prince Harry 'throwing things out of pram' for security plea: 'Baby!'
King Charles urged doctors in hospital to 'lead from front' in Normandy
King Charles urged doctors in hospital to 'lead from front' in Normandy
Meghan Markle saved Westminster wedding by declining invitation: Here's how
Meghan Markle saved Westminster wedding by declining invitation: Here's how
Meghan Markle sparks controversy for embracing Nigerian heritage with new title
Meghan Markle sparks controversy for embracing Nigerian heritage with new title
Kanye West, Bianca Censori new partnership more complex for their marriage
Kanye West, Bianca Censori new partnership more complex for their marriage
Kate Middleton befittingly responds to critics
Kate Middleton befittingly responds to critics
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send warm wishes to Duke and Duchess of Westminster
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle send warm wishes to Duke and Duchess of Westminster
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince William witnesses disruption at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince William witnesses disruption at Hugh Grosvenor's wedding