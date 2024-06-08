'Devastated': King Charles forced to miss Duke of Westminster's wedding

King Charles may have felt “devastated” after he was reportedly forced to miss the wedding of his godson Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor at Chester Cathedral on Friday.



Prince William attended the wedding with a key role.

King Charles former royal butler Grant Harrold, while speaking to OK! has reflected on the monarch’s absence, saying: “That will be a bitter pill to swallow and he’ll be devastated.”

The former royal aide said, “Charles has a special bond with the Duke of Westminster but if he’s been forced to miss the wedding due to a packed schedule and his ongoing treatment, that will be a bitter pill to swallow and he’ll be devastated.”

Harrold went on saying, “He’d commit to a full work schedule if he could and hates to let people down.”

About King Charles close bond with Hugh’s family, Grant Harrold claimed “The Duke of Westminster’s late father was Charles’ best friend. I witnessed the two families together when I worked with Charles and they are so close.”

King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year and the monarch is receiving treatment.