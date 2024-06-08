Jessica Alba celebrates daughter Honor's 'Sweet Sixteen' birthday

Jessica Alba has paid a "sweet" tribute to her daughter, Honor, on her 16th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Fantastic Four actress posted a video featuring her daughter’s childhood and early teenage years.

“I’m crying writing this -it’s the most tender feeling in the world being your mom,” Jessica wrote in the post caption. “Your sweet but wise disposition from day one -only allowing those who you trust closest to you- is inspiring.”



Praising her daughter’s “beautiful quiet, healing energy that elevates [their family], authenticity, consideration, kindness, and incredible ability to help others without getting sucked into drama," Jessica added that Honor is "the shoulder that so many count on.”

“I’m so so proud of you for choosing what feels right vs what’s cool -for consistently choosing your mental wellness above all else and for unapologetically pursuing your dreams,” she continued.



“You are a powerhouse of a human and you are only 16! We are all so blessed my baby and I feel tremendously grateful for our relationship -for our bond. You chose me to be your mama baby girl -it has been the greatest gift my angel,” added the Honest Company founder.

“I love you more than words could ever express. You are growing up way too fast for me, but I couldn’t be more proud,” Jessica penned before concluding the sweet message.

For those unversed, Honor is the eldest child of Jessica, whom she shares with her husband, Cash Warren.