Kanye West, Bianca Censori new partnership more complex for their marriage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori relationship might become more complex

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, hinted towards partnering together for the rapper’s Yeezy brand.

Bianca, who initially started as an architectural designer with the brand, was spotted holding a sketchbook as she attended a meeting with Kanye.

Analyzing their meeting body language, expert Louella Alderson tells Mirror: "Kanye and Bianca's dynamic can appear transactional and business-orientated at times as there are limited public displays of affection and also what looks to be a clear power imbalance in their relationship."

"Given that they met when Bianca worked for Yeezy, their relationship started off as a professional one and it's possible that some of those dynamics have carried over into their personal relationship," she added.

Louella further expanded on their dynamics and continued, “There may be a level of formality and structure in their interactions, as opposed to the more relaxed and intimate dynamic that is often associated with romantic relationships. Now that they are a couple, Bianca may be taking on a business partner role and contributing to Kanye's company designs in a bigger way rather than being an employee."