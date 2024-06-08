Meghan Markle saved Westminster wedding by declining invitation: Here's how

Meghan Markle seemingly made the right choice by not attending the Duke of Westminster’s wedding.

Hugh Grosvenor, who is close friends with Prince Harry and Prince William, tied the knot with Olivia Henson on June 7, Friday.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex missed out on the ceremony, the Prince of Wales attended the nuptials as an usher at Chester Cathedral.

According to PEOPLE, Harry opted out of the event because he didn’t want to have “awkward interactions” with family members attending, and Hugh on the other hand “understood” his reasons.

On the other hand, his wife Meghan Markle also missed out on the nuptials as her presence could’ve caused “a media storm.”

Speaking exclusively to Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: "To feel you have no choice but to miss the wedding of the year is very sad. However, the deep rift within the royal family has ensured that Harry and Meghan were never going to accept an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, godfather to Archie and a close friend of Harry.”

He added, “They also knew that their presence would cause a media storm, especially since Meghan has not visited Britain since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral."