Prince Harry 'throwing things out of pram' for security plea: 'Baby!'

Prince Harry has reportedly agitated the Britons over getting taxpayer-funded security protection for his family.

The Duke of Sussex, who has earned the permission to appeal against the Home Office for rejecting his plea for security, is branded a baby over his inability to understand.

Talk TV host Mike Graham says that people around him are losing patience over Prince Harry's tantrums.

"I'm getting a bit fed up, as I'm sure most people in this country are with this kid refusing to take no for an answer, throwing his toys out of the pram every time he gets told he can't have something," he said.

"And using not just his own money stupidly to pay loads of lawyers, but making sure that the taxpayer is also billed to the tune of hundreds of thousands of pounds just because he can't get his own way."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

