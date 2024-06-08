 
Kensington Palace releases Kate Middleton's emotional statement ahead of key royal event

Kate Middleton says "Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope I can represent you all again soon"

June 08, 2024

Kensington Palace has released Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s major statement in which the future queen feels regrets over missing a key royal event.

In a letter to Irish Guards, Kate Middleton says: "I wanted to write to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel's Review and Trooping the Colour. I appreciate everyone Trooping this year has been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensure their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”

Kate Middleton continued, “Being your Colonel remains a great honour, and I am very sorry that I am unable to take the salute at this year's Colonel Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however, I do hope I can represent you all again soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

The Princess of Wales finished the letter by handwriting the Irish Guards' motto Quis Separabit, which means 'Who shall separate us?' and signs it 'Colonel Catherine'.

Kate Middleton, who is the Colonel of the Irish Guards, would traditionally have taken the salute at the Colonel's Review rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour on Saturday, 8 June, however, she will be absent this year as she is undergoing cancer treatment.

