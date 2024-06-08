 
Timothee Chalamet's big plans for Kylie Jenner amid her family's concerns about relationship

Timothee Chalamet has made some big plans for Kylie Jenner’s birthday and summer

June 08, 2024

Timothee Chalamet has big plans for Kylie Jenner’s upcoming birthday in August and is more invested in the relationship than it appears, per an insider.

The tipster says Timothee is afraid Kylie will listen to her family’s advice and leave him since they think he doesn’t prioritize the reality star.

“Kylie's sisters' concerns over her relationship are mostly falling on deaf ears because Kylie sees the true Timothée,” noted the source.

“He is on such a rise in Hollywood right now and he is nurturing that as much as possible - but he has no plans to allow that to ruin his relationship with Kylie,” the mole told Daily Mail.

“He is thinking so much about the future with her and one thing he is looking forward to is her birthday,” they continued.

“He has been talking to her sisters about plans for a multi-level birthday for her. He wants it to be both a low-key affair – dinner alone – and also wants a big bash with family and friends, and to do something that incorporates her kids,” they added.

The tipster went on to reveal that the Wonka star is also planning a summer getaway for the couple after he finishes filming the Bob Dylan biopic.

“The final cherry on top? He wants to take her on a tropical getaway, where they can just be alone,” the tipster revealed.

“Once he ends filming, he wants to go somewhere exotic and just enjoy the summer together. The wheels are in motion to make it all happen,” they continued. 

