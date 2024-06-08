Kardashian-Jenner clan likes to 'take risks': florist reveals

The Kardashians' florist Jeff Leatham, responsible for planning their 'beautiful events' shared some insights into the family.

During an interview with Hello! Jeff talked about how it is like to be working the Kardashian-Jenner clan, including Kris Jenner and daughters Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian.

"I love working with The Kardashians, and planning one of their beautiful events because they have such great taste," he said.

Jeff continued to praise the family, calling them "trendsetters and tastemakers," adding, "If you see one of the girls doing [something] then six months later someone else is doing it and it's fun to push the button and work with people that like to take risks."

He further reflects on learning from their experiences which has helped him become a "better designer."

"I love working with people who have been there and done that and seen it and share their experiences with me to make me a better designer, because I'm always learning – if I'm not pushing my buttons and am no longer still learning and doing different things, then it's time for me to bow out," Jeff said.