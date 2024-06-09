 
Oprah Winfrey wishes Gayle King on account of Best Friends Day

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have been very close friends for decades

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Oprah Winfrey just honoured her best friend, Gayle King, on the account Best Friends Day on June 8, 2024.

On The Oprah Winfrey Show host’s daily update page, Oprah Daily, a picture of Oprah and Gayle can be seen.

The veteran show host dressed in purple while the author can be seen adorned in a white and pink coloured floral dress.

“Happy best friends day! Tag the @gayleking to your @oprah!” the caption read.

According to the outlet, the two have a very “close-knit relationship” is with many fans often dubbing their own besties the “Gayle to their Oprah” and vice versa.

“Something about this relationship feels otherworldly to me, like it was designed by a power and a hand greater than my own,” Oprah told The Oprah Magazine, in 2006’s issue of O.

She continued, “Whatever this friendship is, it’s been a very fun ride—and we’ve taken it together.”

As Gayle recalled how she befriended Oprah, she stated, “I’d never met anybody like that. Certainly not another Black girl. I grew up in an all-white community.”

