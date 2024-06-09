Bryan Cranston reveals unknown 'Breaking Bad' shocker

Consider Walter White without Bryan Cranston, this scenario would become a reality if Matthew Broderick was finalized by the makers.



Sharing the shocker on James Corden's SiriusXM show This Life Of Mine, the Emmy winner said for the well-known character the 62-year-old was initially considered.

"We shot the pilot of ‘Breaking Bad’ in February and March of 2007," he said. "Had ‘Malcolm In The Middle’ gone an eighth season, we wouldn’t be sitting here right now. Or you’d be sitting here, but you’d be talking to Matthew Broderick or someone else who played Walter White instead of me."

He continued, "Broderick was being considered, but it came to me because of the fact [creator and showrunner] Vince Gilligan said, ‘No, he’s the guy,’" pointing to Bryan. "I needed a champion in my corner."

Walter White played a huge role in the 68-year-old's career as he earlier opened up about it.

"No, I actually don’t miss playing Walter White," adding, "The reason is because it was such a complete experience for me. It was a very rich, rewarding beginning, middle and end. We came to a conclusion, and we laughed, and we cried, and we hugged each other. And we went our separate ways.

He told Fox News Digital, "I’d like to just have it left in that kind of fond memory, as opposed to reopen something."