Ian Mckellen responds to burning question amid new 'LOTR' film

Ian McKellen opens up about the chances of his playing Gandalf in new 'Lord of the Rings' movie

June 09, 2024

Ian Mckellen responds to burning question amid new 'LOTR' film

A burning question to everybody's mind is whether Ian McKellen would reprise his popular Gandalf character in the new The Hunt for Gollum film. His response though did not raise much hope.

During an interview with The Times of London, the veteran actor was asked about the possibility of his return to the new Lord of the Rings movie set to release in 2026. 

He shared he heard “stirrings in Tolkien land,” and did not "shave in months" because of his role in Player Kings.

However, he noted, “But there is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan,” adding a joke he would reprise the role “If I’m alive.”

As the latest film would focus on Gollum, Peter Jackson who would oversee the project told Deadline, “The Gollum/Sméagol character has always fascinated me because Gollum reflects the worst of human nature, whilst his Sméagol side is, arguably, quite sympathetic." 

“I think he connects with readers and film audiences alike because there’s a little bit of both of them in all of us," he shared.

