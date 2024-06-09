Rob Schneider aloof despite getting booed on stage over offensive jokes

American comedian Rob Schneider believes cancel culture is no longer a threat.



The Hot Chick star has finally responded to the criticism he received earlier this month during a comedy set at a hospital fundraiser in Canada.

"It's over," Schneider, 60, told New York Post when asked what he thinks of the cancel culture.

For those unversed, Schneider recently came under fire for his alleged 'transphobic, misogynistic and anti-vax' jokes during a comedy set.

Guest Tynan Allan recalled the show in a conversation earlier this week, “Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, ‘What is going on?’ Like, whispering to themselves,” he told CBS.

“Not a single laugh at times. It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were,” Allan added.

Schneider's jokes backfired not only on stage but also after the show ended as the hospital later condemned his jokes in an official statement.

“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society, individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our foundation and team,” the Hospitals of Regina Foundation said.

“We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set, and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team.”