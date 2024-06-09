 
Camilla Cabello talks 'life, love, career': 'Now is the time'

Camilla Cabello reflected on love and loss as the major themes of new album 'C, XOXO'

June 09, 2024

Camilla Cabello opened up about her new perspective on life.

For those unversed, Camilla Cabello left the group Fifth Harmony in December 2016. Ever since, the songstress has made her name as a solo-artist and has written numerous songs.

Reflecting on her journey, Camilla said in a chat with HELLO! Magazine, “I’m 27 now,” adding, “but at some point, I’m going to be married with kids and I’ll probably write a beautiful folk song about that.

“But right now, I’m in the phase of experiencing and questioning everything I can,” she continued.

The former girlfriend of Shawn Mendes explained, “I want to make mistakes and learn because now is the time to do it, before the next phase comes along.”

“At this age, you’re looking for answers about life, love, career, the next step. Live your questions – that’s a big theme of my album,” she declared.

Speaking of her new album, C, XOXO, Camilla expressed, “I feel as though this album has a different perspective.”

“Before, a lot of my songs were about going through something like a break-up but saying, ‘No problem. Life goes on. I’m happy,’” she confessed.

“This is more focused on feelings and how you can go through a break-up and still miss that person even though you shouldn’t. It is more complex and indefinite. This is a whole new territory for me,” she remarked before moving to a new topic. 

