Kate Middleton's chemo side effects are becoming daunting

Kate Middleton is reportedly starting to see the side effects of her chemo rear their head, as experts suspect taking part in active summer activities might now prove daunting for the Princess of Wales, especially with three young children around.

Royal expert and commentator Christopher Anderson issued these sentiments and claims during his interview with Fox News Digital.

He started everything by offering some insight into the Princess’ athletic prowess, and how it factors into their family life.

Reportedly, “Kate has always been athletic; that was one of the reasons William was drawn to her in the first place.”

“She’s always been right in the thick of things when it comes to roughhousing with the kids, participating with them in their games and races,” the expert also noted.

“She is very competitive and has always thrown herself into all the children’s activities,” throughout the years as well.

However, with her cancer treatment ongoing for at least 6-12 months, according to other experts, Mr Anderson warns, “The side effects of chemo are bound to make that level of participation more daunting for Kate, but she’s not about to let that spoil the children’s summer,” though.

For those unversed, Kate Middleton has been undergoing a form of preventative cancer treatment since the beginning of 2024.

Her cancer admission also follows that of King Charles and Sarah Ferguson’s who are also undergoing similar treatments at their own pace.