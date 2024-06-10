Meghan Markle plans to steal the limelight from King Charles on Trooping of Colour?

Experts suspect something is afoot with house Sussex, given that the Trooping of Colour event is slated to happen on June 15th.

A warning about this has been shared by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything during one of her appearances for the To Di For Daily podcast.

According to a report by Express UK, she began the chat by saying, “I would not be surprised if we saw American Rivera Orchard launch a product around Trooping the Colour.”

But she believes, “What a bizarre thing to launch a brand at the height of a royal health crisis then not have anything tangible available for purchase for months.”

For those unversed, the Duchess of Sussex has been accused given her past bid to announce her luxury lifestyle brand on the same day that Prince William was resenting the Diana Awards.

However, that brand launch followed nothing but 50 jams being sent over to influencers and Hollywood A-listers, a handful of whom shared it to their socials.