Prince Harry's Invictus Games reveals exciting news

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Foundation has revealed an exciting news nearly a month after 10th anniversary celebrations.



In a statement on its website, the foundation says, “The Invictus Games Foundation is excited to reveal the first recipients of our ‘Domestic Grants’ programme, launched as part of our ten-year anniversary activities.”

It further says the grants go up to £10,000 and are available to all members of the Invictus Community of Nations, to increase sporting opportunities for wounded injured and sick service personnel and veterans (WIS) across the twenty-three member nations of the Invictus community, beyond the Games.

The foundation welcomes applications from organisations not previously affiliated with the Invictus Games or the Invictus Games Foundation, it further reads.

The foundation also shared the exciting news on its X, formerly Twitter handle.



