‘The Boys' showrunner hints show may run longer than expected

‘The Boys’ showrunner previously said the show would run around five seasons

The Boys could run longer than its originally planned five-season run, as hinted by showrunner Eric Kripke.

“I am – without hyperbole – literally the worst person in history at predicting how long their show should go,” he told SFX Magazine.

He said in 2020 that The Boys would roughly be “five seasons total,” adding, “But I also know better than to say how many seasons a show is gonna have.”

Kripke’s last show, Supernatural, ran for 15 seasons after he initially planned to run it for five.

“No one in the entire history of the entertainment business has been more wrong than me, giving interview after interview on how I thought Supernatural should end after five years,” he remarked.

“So I would be crazy to speculate on how many seasons any show should go. I’m not going to make that same mistake again. But, yes, I do have an ending in mind,” he added.

The Boys is returning with season 4 on Prime Video on June 13. The show has already been renewed for season 5.