Katie Holmes reveals daughter Suri's styling habits in rare talk

Katie Holmes says her and Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri often steals her clothes.

Katie said in a new interview with The Times that the “basics” in her wardrobe “definitely disappear” at times, even though Suri “has her own sense of style”

“Um, sure. I mean, I've saved some things here and there. But she has her own sense of style and her own expressions,” she said of passing down pieces to Suri.

“Sometimes the basics definitely disappear. But that's fine,” she noted.

This comes after a source recently revealed that Suri will have no contact with her Scientologist father Tom despite turning 18.

“Suri will not have any contact with her father, despite being 18, and even if he called, she would not answer,” they spilled to Daily Mail.

“He does not exist to Katie or Suri, and his daughter does not want to rely on him for anything. She feels that she has one parent and that is her mother,” the tipster added.

Suri has also apparently decided where she’ll go to college. In a TikTok video posted by a friend of hers, she can be seen wearing a red hoodie with Carnegie Mellon written on it.