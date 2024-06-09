Ben Affleck ‘worn down' while Jennifer Lopez wishes he'd ‘realize' THIS

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't on the same page about things, per sources

Jennifer Lopez hasn’t given up on her marriage with Ben Affleck despite tough times, per an insider.

“She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing,” a source told Star.

This comes after J.Lo cancelled her upcoming summer tour. The source said the On The Floor hitmaker is relieved about it, saying, "Life is a lot right now."

"As sad as she was to cancel the tour, she’s also relieved. She needs to take care of herself," they added. "The decision was something that her team encouraged. Everyone is supportive of her focusing on family right now."

The mole claimed that the singer’s work commitments and busy schedule became a problem for Affleck.

"Jennifer had started ramping up her work commitments and prepping for her tour. She’s very focused on work and overextends herself," they said, noting that the Deep Water star "doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle" and felt "worn down" by their relationship.

Per the tipster, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck both have “demanding careers," and are often in "different cities," which "highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them."