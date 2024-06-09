 
Geo News

Royal fans react to claims Prince Harry brought William, King Charles 'closer than ever'

King Charles sees Prince William as a "useful ally" amid rift with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

June 09, 2024

Royal fans react to claims Prince Harry brought William, King Charles 'closer than ever'

Royal fans have expressed their views over claims Prince William and King Charles have become closer since Prince Harry left.

According to a report by the Mirror, King Charles is said to see Prince William as a "useful ally" in managing the day-to-day issues affecting the Royal Family since ascending the throne.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Of course they are close. William is loyal through and through!”

Another said, “Absolutely, no doubt about it …a King in waiting, when his time comes.”

The third reacted, “The Prince of Wales as the first in line of succession has to help the King with his duties. Especially when the King has a medical problem.

“It needs to be remembered that the King asked Harry to visit him when he found he had cancer. I therefor consider the idea that the King and William spend their time plotting against Harry and Meghan as nonsense.”

Meghan Markle plans to steal the limelight from King Charles on Trooping of Colour?
Meghan Markle plans to steal the limelight from King Charles on Trooping of Colour?
Taylor Swift shows the height of commitment for fans safety
Taylor Swift shows the height of commitment for fans safety
Royal expert expresses concerns about Kate Middleton's health
Royal expert expresses concerns about Kate Middleton's health
Kate Middleton's chemo side effects are becoming daunting
Kate Middleton's chemo side effects are becoming daunting
Meghan Markle risking King Charles' anger with faux royal tours
Meghan Markle risking King Charles' anger with faux royal tours
King Charles gives 'direct order' to Prince Harry about media interviews
King Charles gives 'direct order' to Prince Harry about media interviews
Prince Andrew's friends urge King Charles to drop 'cruel' campaign against brother
Prince Andrew's friends urge King Charles to drop 'cruel' campaign against brother
Meghan Markle would think nothing less than 'elite schools' for her kids: Here's Why
Meghan Markle would think nothing less than 'elite schools' for her kids: Here's Why
Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Kensington, Buckingham Palace get sweet advice about Kate Middleton amid 'crazy' theories
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Prince Harry ‘put in his place' in security row but ‘can't believe it'
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey touched upon 'love at first sight' with Camila Alves McConaughey
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids
Kate Middleton desperate to keep her kids as kids