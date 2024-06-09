Royal fans react to claims Prince Harry brought William, King Charles 'closer than ever'

Royal fans have expressed their views over claims Prince William and King Charles have become closer since Prince Harry left.



According to a report by the Mirror, King Charles is said to see Prince William as a "useful ally" in managing the day-to-day issues affecting the Royal Family since ascending the throne.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “Of course they are close. William is loyal through and through!”

Another said, “Absolutely, no doubt about it …a King in waiting, when his time comes.”

The third reacted, “The Prince of Wales as the first in line of succession has to help the King with his duties. Especially when the King has a medical problem.

“It needs to be remembered that the King asked Harry to visit him when he found he had cancer. I therefor consider the idea that the King and William spend their time plotting against Harry and Meghan as nonsense.”