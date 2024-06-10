Matthew McConaughey marks key milestone in marriage

On Sunday, Matthew McConaughey celebrates a major milestone in his marriage after he has completed 12 years of marital life with Camila Alves.



"thank you #happyanniversary," the Oscar winner chooses simple words to convey his feelings.

But the picture he shared alongside the note was him kissing his better half on the forehead while holding her face.

Camila earlier told ET about the lighter moments in their long marriage including a time when they both forgot their wedding date.

"Matt and I are not good with dates with our marriage," Alves admitted at the time. "We go back and forth all the time."

She recalled. "I had my tequila already and I was just feeling very feisty and I was going back to Matt like, 'No, you got the date wrong.' And he goes, 'No, you got the date wrong.'"

Adding, "We're going back and forth and my friend wanted a beer, so I'm looking for a beer and I had one of the koozies. I opened the drawer to grab a koozie and right there."

"I started cracking up so bad -- it was a koozie from our wedding, and both Matthew and I were wrong."

The couple's story started from a nightclub in 2006 and went on to exchange vows in 2012. The pair shares three kids.